Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, has alleged that Mumbai police are protecting individuals involved in IPL betting. He claimed to have call records exposing a major betting racket with links to Pakistani players

Listen to this article IPL betting scam: Mumbai police accused of shielding bookies, claims Danve x 00:00

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has alleged that illegal betting on IPL cricket matches is taking place under the protection of the Mumbai Police. Speaking in the Upper House on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed that several individuals were involved in large-scale betting operations, with law enforcement officers turning a blind eye to these activities.

Danve further stated that he possessed a pen drive containing details of various conversations and betting-related transactions, which he intended to submit to the council chairman. “I have a pen drive that includes phone call records linked to an application called ‘Lotus 24,’ which is used for betting on cricket matches. Names such as Mehul Jain, Kamlesh Jain, and Hiren Jain have surfaced, and they are allegedly connected with Pakistani cricketers. Senior officers from the Mumbai Police are also involved in this racket,” he alleged.

The opposition leader also raised concerns regarding the state’s crime statistics, claiming that a staggering 7,82,960 criminal incidents had been reported in 2024 alone, according to data from the Maharashtra police department. He went on to allege that the government had deliberately withheld crime reports for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Highlighting the rise in crimes against women, Danve stated, “Last year, Maharashtra recorded 7,982 cases of rape and 16,200 cases of molestation. This year, we are witnessing 22 rapes and 45 molestation cases daily. Why has this behaviour become so rampant?” He further asserted that crime rates were soaring because the government was reluctant to prosecute offenders.

Danve also shed light on the state’s prison conditions, claiming that Maharashtra’s jails, which have a capacity of 27,000 inmates, are currently holding 43,000 prisoners, resulting in severe overcrowding.

Additionally, he pointed to the rising number of financial fraud cases, revealing that the state had recorded financial scams amounting to Rs 51,000 crore in 2024 alone. He questioned the government on what measures were being taken to curb such fraudulent activities.

