Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > IT firm director from US found dead at Mumbai hotel
<< Back to Elections 2024

IT firm director from US found dead at Mumbai hotel

Updated on: 12 March,2024 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A 62-year-old United States citizen, director of an IT solutions firm, was found dead in his hotel room in Andheri

IT firm director from US found dead at Mumbai hotel

Representation image

Listen to this article
IT firm director from US found dead at Mumbai hotel
x
00:00

A 62-year-old United States citizen, director of an IT solutions firm, was found dead in his hotel room in suburban Andheri on Tuesday, police said.


The man -- whose name was not disclosed -- had landed in Mumbai on Saturday for business purposes as his company has an office here, said an official of Sahar police station.


When he did not open the door despite multiple ring bells and calls on Tuesday morning, hotel staff opened the door with a duplicate key and found him lying unconscious on the bed, the official said.


He was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death while an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news mumbai Crime News mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK