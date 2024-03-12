A 62-year-old United States citizen, director of an IT solutions firm, was found dead in his hotel room in Andheri

Representation image

Listen to this article IT firm director from US found dead at Mumbai hotel x 00:00

A 62-year-old United States citizen, director of an IT solutions firm, was found dead in his hotel room in suburban Andheri on Tuesday, police said.

The man -- whose name was not disclosed -- had landed in Mumbai on Saturday for business purposes as his company has an office here, said an official of Sahar police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he did not open the door despite multiple ring bells and calls on Tuesday morning, hotel staff opened the door with a duplicate key and found him lying unconscious on the bed, the official said.

He was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death while an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.