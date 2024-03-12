Mumbai: Mother strangles 19-year-old daughter after argument; held

A mother allegedly strangled her 19-year-old daughter to death after an argument at their home in Bandra east area of Mumbai

A mother allegedly strangled her 19-year-old daughter to death after an argument at their home in the western suburb of Bandra east in Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the police on Monday arrested the suspect who has been identified as Tina Bagde (40) for allegedly killing her daughter Bhumika, an official from Nirmal Nagar police station said.

The woman had argued with her daughter over her love affair and the girl bit her hand during an altercation between the two, he said.

In a fit of rage, the woman strangled the girl. The family then rushed her to a nearby hospital where they claimed that she had suffered an epileptic fit, the official said, as per the PTI.

However, a medical examination later revealed that the girl had been strangled, he said, the news agency reported.

During the interrogation, the accused woman confessed to killing her daughter, and she was placed under arrest, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son and nephew. They reportedly dumped his dead body in a forest in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Palghar Police on Sunday arrested the victim's son identified as Ramdas Krishna Dongarkar (35) and his nephew Vilas Chintu Dongarkar (50) for the murder, an official said.

The dead body of the deceased, Krishna Rama Dongarkar, was found in a forest at Somta Ghatalpada on March 9, inspector Namdeo Bandgar of Kasa police station said, as per the PTI.

During a probe, it was found that the victim had a property dispute with his brother and the accused also wanted a share in the property, he said.

The duo allegedly attacked the victim with a sickle while he was asleep in the house and killed him. They then took the body to the forest and dumped it there, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)

