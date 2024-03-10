Breaking News
RPF cop shoots dead 4 inside train Two constables dismissed for negligence in performing duty
RPF cop shoots dead 4 inside train: Two constables dismissed for negligence in performing duty

Updated on: 10 March,2024 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his superior officer and three passengers when the train was in Palghar last year

Two Railway Protection Force constables have been dismissed from service in connection with the shootout allegedly carried out by their colleague Chetansinh Chaudhary onboard the Mumbai-Jaipur Express train in July last year, an official said on Sunday.


Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his superior officer ASI Tika Ram Meena and three passengers when the train was in Palghar near Mumbai at around 5am on July 31 last year. He was held with his weapon while walking on the tracks at Mira Road after the alarm chain was pulled some time later.


"The two constables, Amay Acharya and Narendra Parmar, were dismissed from service on Friday on the basis of a departmental inquiry which held them guilty of not doing their duty. Instead of protecting the passengers, they ran for cover amid the shootout," the RPF official said.


