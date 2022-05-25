Jilted lover pushes woman’s boyfriend into Vasai creek

According to Kandivli police, the incident took place on May 12 when the victim Deepak Katukar allegedly went out to meet his friends but did not return home

Vasai creek. File pic; (right) Deepak Katukar

A love triangle ended in tragedy as a 20-year-old from Malwani was killed by his girlfriend’s former lover. The victim, Deepak Katukar, had been missing since May 12 while his body was found in Vasai creek on May 14.

According to Kandivli police, the incident took place on May 12 when Katukar allegedly went out to meet his friends but did not return home. His mother told the police that as they lived in Kandivli earlier, Katukar had friends in the area and that on the day he went out to meet them. A police officer said, “Using his call data records, we traced two of his friends who told us that Katukar had met them first but then went to meet Suraj Vishwakarma, 27, at Sarovar Hotel in Kandivli West. They said that they were told to leave as the duo had personal matters to discuss.”

“One of his friends and his mother claimed that Vishwakarma killed Katukar and dumped his body in a drain in the area. Following this, we checked four drains but could not trace him,” he added.

