Liquor worth Rs 44,000 seized near Maharashtra border in Palghar, two held

An official on Friday said that the excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 44,000 that was being smuggled into Maharashtra from the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, reported news agency PTI.

The liquor was concealed inside a welding machine box and transported on a two-wheeler, said excise inspector S S Phadtare.

Acting on a tip, a trap was near Nilgiri Hotel along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at Wadoli, and the seizure was made on Thursday night, he said, reported PTI.

The liquor had labels specifying that it was meant for sale only in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, where tax regulations are different from Maharashtra, the official said, reported PTI.

Two men from Rajasthan, identified as Pukh Raj and Rana Ram, have been arrested in connection with the case, he added.

Woman fights off robbers who barged into her home in Palghar

In another incident, a woman has thwarted a robbery attempt at her home in Maharashtra's Palghar city by bravely fighting two thieves who attacked and injured her, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Monday evening. One of the accused, caught by the woman and her neighbours, has been arrested, they said.

The woman and her husband had stepped out for a routine evening stroll close to a beach near their house.

Upon returning, they found two intruders at their home who had already packed gold jewellery and other valuables, Palghar police station inspector Anant Parad told PTI.

Caught by surprise at the couple's sudden arrival, the intruders attempted to flee. But the woman caught hold of one of them and tried to pin him down. One of the intruders then struck on her hand with a spanner, the official said, reported PTI.

Despite the injury, the woman held her ground and raised an alarm to call the neighbours for help. She and her neighbours held the captured intruder till the police arrived, he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, her husband attempted to catch the second intruder, but he managed to escape.

Some locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and took the 40-year-old intruder caught by the woman into custody, the official said.

The injured woman was later provided medical treatment, and is recovering, he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for housebreaking, theft and robbery.

Efforts were on to trace the other culprit, the official said.

