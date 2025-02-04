Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: What Mumbai wants from the civic body
Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort
Mumbai: MPCB asks BMC to stop events at Shivaji Park
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Attacker tried to break into Mannat’
Mumbai: Retired teacher loses Rs 11.8 lakh after replying to ad in newspaper
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Loan agent arrested in Gujarat for scamming Borivali senior citizen of Rs 17 lakh

Loan agent arrested in Gujarat for scamming Borivali senior citizen of Rs 17 lakh

Updated on: 04 February,2025 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A 42-year-old loan agent from Gujarat has been arrested for defrauding a senior citizen from Borivali of Rs 17 lakh through a digital arrest scam. The accused allegedly used bank accounts obtained under false pretenses to launder the money.

Loan agent arrested in Gujarat for scamming Borivali senior citizen of Rs 17 lakh

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Loan agent arrested in Gujarat for scamming Borivali senior citizen of Rs 17 lakh
x
00:00

The North Cyber Police have arrested a 42-year-old man from Gujarat for allegedly cheating a senior citizen from Borivali out of Rs 17 lakh through a digital arrest fraud scheme.


The victim, who lives with her husband in Borivali, fell prey to the scam last month. Fearing arrest and acting without much thought, she transferred approximately Rs 17 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. It was only later that she realized she had been deceived and subsequently filed a complaint with the North Cyber Police.


According to police sources, the arrested accused, Jaidev Dave, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, is a loan agent who facilitated loans from various banks and private finance companies for clients. He allegedly obtained bank account details from individuals under the pretense of securing loans for them and then used these accounts to transfer money acquired through cyber fraud.


Once the fraudulent funds were deposited, Dave would immediately transfer the money to other accounts to obscure the transaction trail. He would then hand over the cash to others involved in the scam, with the funds eventually reaching the kingpin of the operation. Dave reportedly took a commission for his role in the scheme.

In this particular case, the accused used his uncle’s bank account, into which Rs 10 lakh of the defrauded money was transferred.

During the investigation, officers obtained bank details through KYC verification and dispatched a team to Gujarat for further inquiry. When they questioned the bank account holder, 62-year-old Jaish Dave, it was revealed that his nephew had used the account.

“We have taken Jaidev Dave into custody and recorded Jaish Dave as a witness in this case. Jaidev was produced before the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate after being arrested under relevant sections of the law last week. The accused is currently in police custody until today,” said an officer from the North Cyber Police.

"We are actively searching for other individuals involved in the fraud," he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Cyber crime Cyber fraud Cybersecurity mumbai news mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK