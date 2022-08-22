Loan app scam: Latest victim from Malad needed money to buy Ganpati idol

Police say complainant, a housewife, filled out a form on Hugo Loan app, but never submitted it, yet, money was credited to her account
The woman filled out a form to borrow money for Ganpati celebrations, but didn’t submit it. Representation pic
Even though the police in Mumbai and Nepal are cracking down on the huge web of instant loan app scam, fraudsters continue to target the innocent needy citizens. A Malad resident, who thought of borrowing money to buy a Ganpati idol, has become the latest victim of the racket.
She filed a complaint with the Kurar police on Saturday, after recovery agents sent her morphed nude photos to her friends and relatives. The police have filed an FIR and are investigating.
The victim downloaded Hugo Loan app from a social media platform
The complainant, a housewife, needed some money for Ganeshotsav and saw an advertisement on a social media site about Hugo Loan application a few days back, said police. She downloaded the app from Google Play Store, and as per the process, allowed it access to her contact list, phone gallery and messages.
She then filled out a form for a loan, but didn’t apply. Still, R1,870 was credited in her account, which she immediately returned. Yet, she was flooded with threat calls and messages for ‘repayment’.
A police officer said, “The woman was told to pay up or her photos would be morphed in pornographic photos and videos, and circulated among her contacts. She refused to pay the extortionist. On Saturday, she received a message on her WhatsApp containing her morphed nude photos, which were also sent to her relatives and friends. She immediately informed the Kurar police who registered an FIR.”
“We have registered the case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against an unknown person and started investigation,” the officer added.
Recently, Nepal police busted call centres and arrested 250 loan recovery agents, who were found to be targeting Indians.