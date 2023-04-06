Breaking News
Maha: Senior citizen, sons acquitted in murder-dacoity case

Updated on: 06 April,2023 05:05 PM IST  |  Thane
During the dacoity in which cash and gold cumulatively worth Rs 70,000 was stolen, the 72-year-old owner of the house was killed, while his wife sustained injuries

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A senior citizen, her two sons and one more person were acquitted in a murder-dacoity case by a court in Thane in Maharashtra.


On January 10, 2015, the 68-year-old woman, her 41-year-old and 45-year-old sons, all residents of Nashik, and one more person allegedly entered a house in Vashi to carry out an armed dacoity, as per the prosecution.



During the dacoity in which cash and gold cumulatively worth Rs 70,000 was stolen, the 72-year-old owner of the house was killed, while his wife sustained injuries.


Defence advocate Poonit Mahimkar told court his clients had no role to play in the crime and that the police had not proved their identity by failing to take fingerprints.

In his order of Wednesday, District and Additional Sessions Judge AN Sirsikar said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against the four accused.

