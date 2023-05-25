Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023, check details
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maha Two PSIs from Aurangabad held for bribery

Maha: Two PSIs from Aurangabad held for bribery

Updated on: 25 May,2023 07:59 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

A PSI from Cidco police station here was held while accepting Rs 12,000 from a sugarcane juice vendor for not registering a complaint against him

Maha: Two PSIs from Aurangabad held for bribery

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maha: Two PSIs from Aurangabad held for bribery
x
00:00

Two sub inspectors of Aurangabad police were held in separate cases by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting bribes, an official said on Thursday.


A PSI from Cidco police station here was held while accepting Rs 12,000 from a sugarcane juice vendor for not registering a complaint against him, he said.


Also read: No water supply for 26-hours in parts of Mumbai from May 27; complete list here


In the second case, a PSI from Satara police station here was held when he accepted Rs 24,000 as bribe for helping an accused in a case, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai news mumbai crime news news aurangabad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK