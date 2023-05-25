A PSI from Cidco police station here was held while accepting Rs 12,000 from a sugarcane juice vendor for not registering a complaint against him

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maha: Two PSIs from Aurangabad held for bribery x 00:00

Two sub inspectors of Aurangabad police were held in separate cases by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting bribes, an official said on Thursday.

A PSI from Cidco police station here was held while accepting Rs 12,000 from a sugarcane juice vendor for not registering a complaint against him, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: No water supply for 26-hours in parts of Mumbai from May 27; complete list here

In the second case, a PSI from Satara police station here was held when he accepted Rs 24,000 as bribe for helping an accused in a case, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.