Maharashtra: 13 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in country

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including five women, for allegedly illegally staying in the country, an official said on Friday.

The station house officer of Khandeshwar police station said the foreigners were taken into custody from Khanda Colony in New Panvel on Tuesday night.

They were living there for the past year without a visa or passport, he said.

The arrested persons were booked under the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act on Wednesday, he added.

