Maharashtra: 23 booked for stealing electricity in Thane district

Updated on: 15 March,2023 11:48 AM IST  |  Thane
The alleged power theft was recently detected in the Titwala area during an inspection by officials from the state-run distribution company Mahavitaran, the official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A case has been registered against nearly two dozen persons for allegedly stealing electricity worth nearly Rs 3 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.


The alleged power theft was recently detected in the Titwala area during an inspection by officials from the state-run distribution company Mahavitaran, the official said.



Based on a complaint by Mahavitaran, the Murbad police booked 23 persons for allegedly stealing electricity, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

