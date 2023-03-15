Thane: Two held for burglary, cops recover entire haul

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 March,2023 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinayak Vast said a burglary was reported from the Nitlas village on March 1 and subsequently a case was registered at the Taloja police station

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.


Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinayak Vast said a burglary was reported from the Nitlas village on March 1 and subsequently a case was registered at the Taloja police station.



A team of officials went through footage of CCTV cameras and loads of data related to mobile networks to zero in on two suspects.

The duo, identified as Sumit Shelke (24) and Srinath Waghmare (25), was arrested from Mumbai and their interrogation led to full recovery " Rs 4.3 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.8 lakh and two mobile phones valued at Rs 20,000 " the official said.

