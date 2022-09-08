Maharashtra: 4 held with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh in Palghar

The accused were nabbed from Dapchari check post on Tuesday night after a tempo carrying several boxes was spotted, Inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari police station said.
Representational Pic
Four persons were arrested allegedly with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.
"We seized cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh. The four were arrested after they could not give satisfactory answers on the consignment. They have been charged under
Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Vasave said.
