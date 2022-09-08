Maharashtra: 4 held with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh in Palghar

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2022 09:52 PM IST  |  Palghar
The accused were nabbed from Dapchari check post on Tuesday night after a tempo carrying several boxes was spotted, Inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari police station said.

Four persons were arrested allegedly with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.


They were held from Dapchari check post on Tuesday night after a tempo carrying several boxes was spotted, Inspector Ajay Vasave of Talasari police station in Palghar said.

"We seized cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh. The four were arrested after they could not give satisfactory answers on the consignment. They have been charged under

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Vasave said.

