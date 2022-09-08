Palghar: Maharashtra railway cop spots woman intending to kill self, takes timely action to saves her

The incident took place on platform number 1 on Tuesday night, an official said.
Representational Pic
An alert railway cop managed to spot a woman who was moving on a railway platform in Palghar in a distressed manner apparently to kill herself, an official told the PTI on Thursday.
The incident took place on platform number 1 on Tuesday night, he added.
"The woman was moving on the platform in visible distress. When a lady railway police constable approached her at around 11:30 pm, the 25-year-old woman said she planned to kill herself by jumping in front of a train," the official said.
"The woman was counselled, her kin were called and the issue was resolved. The woman had quarrelled with her husband. It was the alertness of the woman constable that helped avert an untoward situation," he added.
(with PTI inputs)