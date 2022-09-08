Breaking News
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
British Queen Elizabeth-II's doctors express their "concern" over her health
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Maharashtra reports 1,076 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Palghar Maharashtra railway cop spots woman intending to kill self takes timely action to saves her

Palghar: Maharashtra railway cop spots woman intending to kill self, takes timely action to saves her

Updated on: 08 September,2022 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The incident took place on platform number 1 on Tuesday night, an official said.

Palghar: Maharashtra railway cop spots woman intending to kill self, takes timely action to saves her

Representational Pic


An alert railway cop managed to spot a woman who was moving on a railway platform in Palghar in a distressed manner apparently to kill herself, an official told the PTI on Thursday.


The incident took place on platform number 1 on Tuesday night, he added.

"The woman was moving on the platform in visible distress. When a lady railway police constable approached her at around 11:30 pm, the 25-year-old woman said she planned to kill herself by jumping in front of a train," the official said.


"The woman was counselled, her kin were called and the issue was resolved. The woman had quarrelled with her husband. It was the alertness of the woman constable that helped avert an untoward situation," he added.

(with PTI inputs) 

Are you going to watch the Apple launch event `Far Out` today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai palghar indian railways news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK