Maharashtra: Man kills wife over domestic issues in Thane, held

Updated on: 16 September,2024 05:37 PM IST  |  Thane
The accused allegedly killed his wife by slashing her neck after an argument on Sunday, an official said

Maharashtra: Man kills wife over domestic issues in Thane, held

Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra: Man kills wife over domestic issues in Thane, held
A 50-year-old man was arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra within hours after he allegedly killed his wife over domestic issues, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.


The man allegedly killed his wife by slashing her neck after an argument on Sunday, an official said.



The accused was identified as Pritesh Shirke. He was nabbed on Sunday evening, a few hours after he fatally attacked his wife who has been identified as Draupati Shirke, 47, the official said, the news agency reported.


The man attacked his wife with a sharp weapon on Sunday following a dispute between the two, an official said, according to the PTI.

The police registered an FIR under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the suspected was held on the charge of murder, he added, as pe the PTI.

Man held for stabbing wife to death

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Palghar, the police arrested a 38-year-old man from Virar in Maharashtra for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following an argument with her, the officials had said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accused was identified as Gopal Rathod a resident of Palghar district in Maharashtra. Rathod allegedly had a habit of drinking liquor and would trouble his family members after returning home drunk, an official of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said.

"At around 4.30 am on Friday, an argument broke out between the accused and his wife who was identified as 32-year-old Bharati Rathod. During the commotion, the accused began to assault his wife and in a fit of rage, he also pulled out a knife. The accused stabbed her to death with the knife," he said, as per the PTI.

Their neighbours alerted the police, following which a team was sent to the spot. The victim's body was taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused was later arrested and booked under sections 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

