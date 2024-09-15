The accused allegedly recorded private videos and took photographs of their encounters without her consent and later used them to threaten the woman, an official said

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 41-year-old bank employee in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint by the woman who alleged that she had been raped, a case was registered at the Panvel police station, the police said.

It said that the accused was arrested on Friday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation were going on.

The accused in the case worked as a driver in the bank. He had befriended the victim a few months ago and later established a physical relationship with her.

He allegedly recorded private videos and took photographs of their encounters without her consent and later used them to threaten the woman, the official said, according to the PTI.

The accused allegedly sexually exploited the woman and later threatened to share the video recordings and her private pictures with her family and colleagues at the bank, he said.

When the woman began resisting his advances, the accused allegedly verbally abused and assaulted her, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

Woman duped of Rs 39 lakh by man who befriended her on social media

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a woman from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra was duped of Rs 39.49 lakh allegedly by a man who befriended her on a social media platform and proposed marriage, a police official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The man later told the 46-year-old woman he was detained by immigration authorities in Mumbai and had to pay a fine of Euro three lakh, the Vitthalwadi police station official said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

"He got her to transfer Rs 39.49 lakh through multiple online transactions. However, he then cut off all communication with her, following which she realised she had been duped. The entire episode took place between August 23 and September 8," the official said, as per the PTI.

A case was registered under Information Technology (IT) Act provisions and efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

(with PTI inputs)