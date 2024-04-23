A 61-year-old murder accused who had been on the run for 34 years was arrested from Mumbai

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 61-year-old murder accused on run for 34 years held in Mumbai x 00:00

A 61-year-old murder accused who had been on the run for 34 years was arrested from Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused, Jahangir Sheikh, from the western suburb of Andheri in neighbouring Mumbai on Monday evening, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was involved in a murder that took place in a residential building in Mira Road in December 1990, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Madan Ballal of the MBVV police said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

Sheikh is allegedly one of the six accused involved in stabbing and killing the victim, Gabrial alias Sudhakar Kristan Amanna (22), during a party, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The police had earlier arrested five accused in the case while Sheikh had remained absconding since, the official said.

Two arrested with firearms in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two men have been arrested here with several firearms and ammunition, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the vigilance has been stepped up in the city in view of the Lok Sabha elections, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil.

He said that on April 18, Shambu Suresh Mahato (35), a resident of Bihar, was intercepted in Saket Road area and four pistols, two country-made revolvers, a magazine and 18 live cartridges were seized from his possession, as per the news agency.

Shambu Suresh Mahato had been reportedly sentenced to imprisonment in a murder case in Rabale area in 2011 and allegedly got into arms trafficking after serving the sentence, the official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, police arrested Shebahadur Navbahadur Kharki, a resident of Chandigarh, in Wagle Estate area here and seized two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession, reported the PTI.

Both the suspects were booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and IPC, the police said.

The police were further probing the purpose for which the firearms were meant, the DCP said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!