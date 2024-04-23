Breaking News
Salman Khan house firing Mumbai Crime Branch recoveres 2 guns 10 live cartridges from Tapi river
Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai Crime Branch recoveres 2 guns, 10 live cartridges from Tapi river

Updated on: 23 April,2024 02:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the sources, one of the shooters Vicky Gupta gave the information about the location where they disposed of the gun used in the Salman Khan house firing case. 

Search operation was conducted to locate the gun in Tapi river/ Sourced Photo

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two guns from the Tapi River at Surat which were used by the accused in the Salman Khan house firing incident. They also recovered 10 cartridges from the river. 


According to the sources, one of the shooters Vicky Gupta gave the information about the location where they disposed of the gun used in the Salman Khan house firing case. 


The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 arrested the accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Galaxy Apartments on April 14, from the Kutch Bhuj area. During the investigation, the accused revealed that they threw the gun in the Tapi River at Surat. 


Following that, on Monday morning the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 reached Surat and began a search operation following which they recovered both guns and live bullets. Crime Branch Unit 9 was assisted by the Surat Crime Branch and the best divers to retrieve guns from the Tapi River. 

During the probe, the crime branch also found that the accused were told to fire 10 rounds on Salman Khan's residence but they only shot five round firings and escaped. 

Until now, the crime branch has recorded 10 people's statements in connection with the Salman Khan house firing incident. 

