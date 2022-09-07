Maharashtra: 65-year-old woman's body found in well in Thane

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said local police informed them that some persons had spotted the body floating in the well.
Representational Pic
A woman aged around 65-years-old was found dead on Wednesday morning, a civic official told the PTI. The body of the deceased was found in a well near her house in Maharashtra's Thane city, the official said, as per the PTI.
Police said, they have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it.
The deceased was identified as Sharada Murlidhar Burse, a resident of Siddheshwar Garden society located nearby in Kolshet area, officials told the PTI.
Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said local police informed them that some persons had spotted the body floating in the well.
Local firemen along with a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.
Also Read: Man kills mother in Thane, tries to show she took her own life
The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.
The Kapurbawdi Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, a police official said.
(with PTI inputs)