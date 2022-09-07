Breaking News
Updated on: 07 September,2022 12:58 PM IST  |  Thane
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said local police informed them that some persons had spotted the body floating in the well.

Maharashtra: 65-year-old woman's body found in well in Thane

Representational Pic


A woman aged around 65-years-old was found dead on Wednesday morning, a civic official told the PTI. The body of the deceased was found in a well near her house in Maharashtra's Thane city, the official said, as per the PTI. 


Police said, they have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it.

The deceased was identified as Sharada Murlidhar Burse, a resident of Siddheshwar Garden society located nearby in Kolshet area, officials told the PTI.


Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said local police informed them that some persons had spotted the body floating in the well.

Local firemen along with a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Kapurbawdi Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, a police official said.

(with PTI inputs) 

