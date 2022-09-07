Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Nitin Gadkari
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man kills mother in Thane tries to show she took her own life

Man kills mother in Thane, tries to show she took her own life

Updated on: 07 September,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said.

Man kills mother in Thane, tries to show she took her own life

Representative image


A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday.


The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said.

The man, who worked at a factory in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, used to have frequent quarrels with his mother Saroja Pumni over domestic and monetary issues.


Also read: Two Bhiwandi cops acquitted in custody torture, abetment of suicide case

The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.

The man allegedly strangulated his mother to death using a rope on Monday morning, he said.

He later hung the victim from a ceiling fan with a cloth to pass it off as a case of suicide, the official said.

After the autopsy report indicated strangulation, the Kolsewadi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man on charges of murder and destruction of evidence based on a complaint by his father, he said.

A probe is on into the case, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai crime news thane

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK