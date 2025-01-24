Breaking News
Elderly man dies after getting dragged under vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane

Updated on: 24 January,2025 11:22 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

He was rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, where he was declared dead, an official said

Elderly man dies after getting dragged under vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane

Elderly man dies after getting dragged under vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane
A 79-year-old man died in Thane city of Maharashtra after he accidentally got dragged for some distance by the civic body's garbage collection vehicle while it was being reversed on Friday, an official said, reported the PTI.


The incident took place near Tulja Bhavani temple in Santosh Nagar area of Diva around 9 am, he said.


"The victim, Sitaram Totam, came to dispose of the garbage when the waste collection vehicle came to his area in the morning. The vehicle accidentally hit him while it was being reversed. He got dragged for quite some distance by the pickup van. The driver and other staff were unaware of it," disaster management cell's chief Yasin Tadvi said, as per the PTI.


Totam was later rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

His body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and the police are probing the incident.

Teenage girl with earphones plugged in run over by train while crossing tracks

In an another incident, a 16-year-old girl died after being run over by an express train while she was crossing railway tracks with earphones on in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday, as per the PTI.

The incident took place at 1.10 pm on Thursday between Saphale and Kelve Road railway stations, they said.

The deceased girl, Vaishnavi Rawal from Makne village in the district, was crossing the tracks when she was knocked down by the Kochuveli-Amritsar Superfast Express train. The girl probably could not hear the sound of the oncoming train as she had earphones plugged in, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said, according to the PTI.

The girl suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

Her body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said, adding that a probe was on.

The incident took place a day after 12 passengers were killed in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra when they hastily jumped from the 12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, fearing a blaze, only to be tragically run over by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

