Maharashtra: Auto rickshaw driver held, minor detained for killing 23-year-old man in Palghar

Updated on: 02 December,2023 09:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

An auto rickshaw driver was held and a minor boy was detained in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Naigaon area of Palghar district in Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File

An auto rickshaw driver was held and a minor boy was detained in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Naigaon area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.


Recently, a decomposed body of a man who was later identified as Lavesh Mali was found near Bafane bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on November 22, Senior Inspector Ramesh Bhame of Naigaon police station said, according to the PTI.


"Our probe first zeroed in on autorickshaw driver Devidas alias Pakya Suraj Singh (30), who was arrested on November 28. His questioning revealed the main accused was a minor boy," he said, as per the news agency.


"Based on a tip off, we found the boy sleeping on a footpath in Malad in the north west part of Mumbai. He was held in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

He was produced before a juvenile court and has been sent to a remand home," the official added.

According to him, Mali was killed as he had taken a rickshaw from Singh and had dashed it into a dumper truck, leading to severe damage to vehicle.

"Singh and the juvenile, who were angry with Mali over this incident, bludgeoned him to death and left the bushes in the thicket. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered and further probe is underway," Bhame informed, the PTI reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Panvel town of Maharashtra for illegal stay were found to be wanted for a murder in their home country, police said on Thursday.

Both were arrested near the Panvel bus stand on November 18 after police got a tip-off that they were citizens of the neighbouring country who were staying illegally in India and looking for a job.

The three were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act, said senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray.

Police also seized some documents in Bengali from their possession. When they were translated, it came to light that the duo were wanted in a murder case registered on September 29, 2023, at Kalia police station in Narail district of Bangladesh, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

