Autorickshaw driver held for molesting student in Maharashtra's Kalyan

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:16 PM IST  |  Thane
The student, while returning home in the accused's vehicle, noticed him indulging in inappropriate behaviour and asked him to stop but the latter refused following which she jumped out the autorickshaw

Autorickshaw driver held for molesting student in Maharashtra's Kalyan

An autorickshaw driver was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly molesting a student on Monday, a police official said, reported the PTI.


According to the police, the student, while returning home in the accused's vehicle, noticed him indulging in inappropriate behaviour and asked him to stop but the latter refused.



"She then jumped out of the autorickshaw in fear. The accused who has been identified as Gopal Mudaliyar followed her and abused her," an official said.


She later narrated the incident to her mother and on her mother's complaint, a case was registered, the Kolshewadi police station official said on Monday.

Gopal Mudaliyar was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molestation and other offences," he said, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl at her residence in Thane district, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred on August 19 in Nandivali village of Kalyan, and the 48-year-old accused was placed under arrest on Friday after the victim's parents traced and nabbed him, he said.

"The accused, Ramesh Murlidhar Yadav, had come to stay at the house of the victim's family. When the girl tried to keep her toy in a cupboard, the accused touched her inappropriately. The girl later told her parents about it," the official of Kolsewadi police station said, according to the PTI.

Based on the complaint lodged by them, the police registered a case under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"There was a delay in lodging the complaint as the parents of the victim first traced and nabbed the accused on their own and brought him to the police station," he said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

