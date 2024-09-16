The police officials began to work on the tip-off and on Saturday and intercepted a truck parked in Amboli village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway from where they seized the banned tobacco products

Two persons were arrested with banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The action was taken by the police officials based on a tip-off, the officials said

They said that a team of police officials began to work on the tip-off and on Saturday intercepted a truck parked in Amboli village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra. Upon conducted searches on the truck the police officials found banned tobacco products worth lakhs loaded in the vehicle, an official said, as per the PTI.

The police officials seized the banned tabacco products and arrested the drivers of the truck who were identified as Arshad Gasuddin Khan (30) and Rambahadur Birjalal Yadav (52). The two are natives of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The duo were booked under relevant provisions of the BNS and FDA regulations, the official said, the PTI reported.

Man held for stabbing wife to death

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Palghar, the police arrested a 38-year-old man from Virar in Maharashtra for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following an argument with her, the officials had said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accused was identified as Gopal Rathod a resident of Palghar district in Maharashtra. Rathod allegedly had a habit of drinking liquor and would trouble his family members after returning home drunk, an official of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

"At around 4.30 am on Friday, an argument broke out between the accused and his wife who was identified as 32-year-old Bharati. During the commotion, the accused began to assault her and in a fit of rage, he also pulled out a knife. The accused stabbed her to death with the knife," he said, as per the PTI.

Their neighbours alerted the police, following which a team was sent to the spot. The victim's body was taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused was later arrested and booked under sections 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)