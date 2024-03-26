Maharashtra: Case registered after boy told to chant religious slogan in Thane district

The Thane Police registered a case against five individuals for allegedly telling an 11-year-old boy to chant a religious slogan, the police said

Representational Pic/File

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against five unidentified individuals for allegedly telling an 11-year-old boy to chant a religious slogan, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place in the Mira Road area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Monday night when the boy was returning home from a shop, he said, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, the minor greeted his building watchman with a religious slogan. As he proceeded towards the lift, five individuals asked him to chant a religious slogan associated with another faith before fleeing the spot, the official said citing the FIR.

On a complaint by the boy's family, the Mira Road police have registered a case against five persons under sections 448 (house trespass), 295A (outraging religious feelings),153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc.) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, and Maharashtra Police Act. 1951, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, 25 Indians were allegedly lured with 'high-paying' jobs in Thailand but taken to Laos, where they were forced to commit cyber fraud. Mumbai Police have arrested two persons in connection with the matter, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the arrest of agents came on the complaint of the victim, the police said.

The case was registered by the Mumbai Police on March 23, as per the PTI.

The complainant, a Maharashtra's Thane resident and three others, who too were victims of the job syndicate, had managed to return from Laos with the help of the Indian embassy in the Southeast Asian country, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The complainant had told the police that he flew to Thailand in December 2022 hoping to earn good money but was taken to a place in Laos, near the Thailand border.

The accused allegedly made him and about two dozen Indians work in call centres that scammed people in Europe, the US and Canada through fake social media accounts, the official said, according to the PTI.

The call centres imposed hefty fines on employees citing flimsy reasons, he said in his complaint.

The police have pressed charges against the accused for criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, trafficking and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, and Immigration Act.

(with PTI inputs)

