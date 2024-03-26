Mumbai: Two arrested for alleged human trafficking under guise of high-paying overseas employment offers

According to the Crime Branch police, the two accused individuals allegedly lured unemployed youths with enticing offers of earning money in Laos, a Southeast Asian country

The Crime Branch Unit 8 has arrested two accused who allegedly trafficked humans by falsely promising “high salaried jobs” abroad.

They allegedly trafficked 30-40 individuals to Laos illegally and subsequently demanded "bribes" for their rescue. "The Embassy rescued a few victims, while others managed to escape the country. The victims were coerced into engaging in various illegal activities. They hail from different states such as Delhi and Haryana. We have recorded statements from the victims," said a police officer.

The Crime Branch has identified the two accused as Jerry Jacob (46) and Godfree Alavos (39) based on intelligence inputs.

They have been booked by the police under section 370 (trafficking), 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of the IPC.