Maharashtra: CBI nabs power firm engineer while taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an engineer, who works with a power firm in Maharashtra's Solapur, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd, a joint venture company formed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and a private enterprise, the CBI official said.

The engineer allegedly demanded Rs 2,50,000 from a contractor, who is the complainant in the case, in connection with the return of his security deposit. After negotiation, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe amount to Rs two lakh and agreed to accept Rs one lakh as initial amount, he said.

"The accused has been working in the company since 2015 on contract basis and looks after safety and accounts-related issues in the absence of regular accountant," the official added.

Based on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and caught the engineer red-handed while accepting Rs one lakh from the contractor. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Solapur, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, he said.

The accused was produced in a court in Solapur, which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

