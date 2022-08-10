Mumbai: Fake cop arrested for allegedly extorting money from bikers

The accused has been identified as Vijay Durgach. He was caught red handed by the two policemen Bandu Sawant and Sachin Navgan from the spot

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The MIDC Police arrested a 35-yeaar-old man from Mahakali area in Andheri, who was allegedly extorting money from bikers for riding without helmet while riding the bike.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Durgach. He was caught red handed by the two policemen Bandu Sawant and Sachin Navgan from the spot.

According to the police sources, accused Durgach was wearing a police raincoat as well as had a stick which the policemen normally used during patrolling. The scooty seized from him also had 'police' written on the backside.

One of the victim Manoj Takmode was going to BKC along with his uncle. He was stopped by the accused for not wearing helmet and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

Also Read: Mumbai: Nalasopara woman rescued 7 hrs after falling into a creek

While the victim’s uncle asked about paying the fine online, the accused started humiliating them. The victim, Takmode gave Rs 200 to Durgach to get rid of the fines. While the incident was going on, the two real police personnel posted at MIDC police station Bandu Sawant and Sachin Navgan reached the spot. They asked about the matter and also enquired to the alleged policeman about his stationed police station.

The accused told the duo that he is newly recruited and attached to the MIDC police station.

The duo suspected and they took him into custody and took the complainant along with them to the police station, where during interrogation it was revealed that he was not a policeman.

"We have booked and arrested the accused under sections 170, 171, and 384 of IPC, further investigation is underway" he added.