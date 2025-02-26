Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Cops book man for threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant in Kolhapur

Maharashtra: Cops book man for threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant in Kolhapur

Updated on: 26 February,2025 01:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The caller further made derogatory remarks against the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Sawant said.

Maharashtra: Cops book man for threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant in Kolhapur

Representational Image

Maharashtra: Cops book man for threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant in Kolhapur
The Kolhapur police have filed a case against a man for allegedly threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant and making derogatory comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj, officials said on Wednesday, PTI reported.


As per PTI, Sawant, who lives in Kolhapur city in Maharashtra, got a call in the wee hours of Tuesday wherein the caller identified himself as 'Prashant Koratkar' and threatened to kill him for allegedly trying to spread hatred against the Brahmin community, an official said.


The caller further made derogatory remarks against the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, he said.


The police were verifying the caller's identity.

Sawant posted the audio clip of the call on his social media handle and also Kolhapur's Juna Rajwada police to lodge a complaint against the caller, the official said, PTI reported.

Based on his complaint, the police filed a case against the person under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 196, 197 (both related to promoting enmity or disharmony between different groups), 299 (outraging religious feelings), 151 (protecting autonomy and authority of high-ranking officials) and 352 (provocation, insult), he said.

The Kolhapur police have also sought technical assistance from the cyber cell for further investigation into the case, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

