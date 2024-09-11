Maharashtra: Cops nab man seen assaulting car driver on busy street in viral video

The police said that the cops responded quickly to the incident after the video went viral and the accused has been arrested

The Raigad Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that it has nabbed a man seen assaulting a car driver on a busy street in a viral video.

According to the police, a video showing one person attacking another who is seated inside a vehicle has been going viral on social media platforms. The incident took place on September 7 in Neral of Raigad district in Maharashtra.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the two individuals involved knew each other. The altercation reportedly began over a dispute related to a broken glass on the vehicle," a senior police official said.

The police said that the cops responded quickly to the incident. They have registered a case and arrested the accused who has been identified as Shivaji Govind Sonwale, a 35-year-old resident of Pimpoli in Karjat.

"The Superintendent of Police of Raigad is overseeing the investigation into this matter," the official said.

