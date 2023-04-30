Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that the victim used to take up social issues in Mira Road area of Thane

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Court acquits 3 auto-rickshaw drivers accused of bid to kill social worker x 00:00

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted three auto-rickshaw drivers accused of unlawful assembly, rioting and attempting to murder a social worker in 2012, giving them the benefit of doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete in the order passed on April 27 said the prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the persons -- Anilkumar Anantram Nirmal (36), Shivbans @ Shivprasad Sitaram (57) and Sunil Ramswarup Sharma (46).

A copy of the order was made available on Sunday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that the victim, Rakesh Saravegi, used to take up social issues in Mira Road area of Thane.

He had also taken up some of the issues of auto-rickshaw passengers and orders in that connection were passed by the regional transport office (RTO) including on auto fares.

Also Read: Rains to lash Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next 3-4 hours, says IMD

This was not liked by the accused persons who allegedly attacked the victim with weapons and attempted to kill him on October 11, 2012, the prosecution told the court.

The defence counsels contested the case and argued that the accused were not involved in the crime.

In his order, the judge said the victim has not identified any of the mentioned accused persons. His testimony goes to show that a mob had gathered at the scene of the offence. Due to a dash given by the mob, he fell down and received injuries, the court said.

The prosecution case is based upon the evidence of the victim, who is not supporting the case. Thus, the examination of rest of the witnesses by the prosecution is a futile exercise and the same need not be completed, the court said while acquitting the three accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever