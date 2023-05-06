Maharashtra: Elderly woman robbed, killed in Thane district

The victim's daughter, who lived in the neighbourhood, discovered the body and found that ornaments she had worn had also been stolen, an official said

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim Anita Patil, who lived alone in Dharivali village in Dombivili, was found dead in her house this morning, an official from Manpada police station said.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The victim's daughter, who lived in the neighbourhood, discovered the body and found that ornaments she had worn had also been stolen, the official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Palghar, A 23-year-old man was arrested on the charge of killing his mother's live-in partner, an official said on Saturday.

The murder took place at Virendra Nagar locality in Palghar on Thursday night, the official said.

According to Sachin Navadkar, the public relations officer of the Palghar district rural police, the woman, who sells vegetables, had been living with a man for the past four years.

On many occasions, the woman was thrashed by her live-in partner over petty fights which upset her son, said the official.

During one such fight on Thursday night, the son reached the spot and smashed a stone on the head of his mother's live-in partner, killing him, he said.

On a complaint by the woman, the son was arrested for murder under Indian Penal Code section 302, he added.

