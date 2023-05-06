Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Elderly woman robbed killed in Thane district

Maharashtra: Elderly woman robbed, killed in Thane district

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:58 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The victim's daughter, who lived in the neighbourhood, discovered the body and found that ornaments she had worn had also been stolen, an official said

Maharashtra: Elderly woman robbed, killed in Thane district

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Elderly woman robbed, killed in Thane district
x
00:00

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.


The victim Anita Patil, who lived alone in Dharivali village in Dombivili, was found dead in her house this morning, an official from Manpada police station said.



The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.


The victim's daughter, who lived in the neighbourhood, discovered the body and found that ornaments she had worn had also been stolen, the official added. 

Also Read: Mumbai: Five Thai nationals among nine women rescued from spa in Khar

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Palghar, A 23-year-old man was arrested on the charge of killing his mother's live-in partner, an official said on Saturday.
 
The murder took place at Virendra Nagar locality in Palghar on Thursday night, the official said.
 
According to Sachin Navadkar, the public relations officer of the Palghar district rural police, the woman, who sells vegetables, had been living with a man for the past four years.
 
On many occasions, the woman was thrashed by her live-in partner over petty fights which upset her son, said the official.
 
During one such fight on Thursday night, the son reached the spot and smashed a stone on the head of his mother's live-in partner, killing him, he said.
 
On a complaint by the woman, the son was arrested for murder under Indian Penal Code section 302, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime palghar news Crime News India news mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK