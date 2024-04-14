Maharashtra: Father-son duo booked for duping Navi Mumbai firm of Rs 22.38 lakh

A father-son duo, the owners of a company, were booked for allegedly duping a Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai-based firm of Rs 22.38 lakh

A case was registered against father-son duo, owners of a company for allegedly duping a Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai-based firm of Rs 22.38 lakh, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint, the Navi Mumbai police on Friday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Mohammad Aslam Khan and his son Aajam Mohammad Aslam Khan, who own a labour supply company in Chhattisgarh, an official said, as per the PTI.

As per the complaint, the accused supplied workers to the company and billed them Rs 1.5 crore, he said.

The complainant made the payment, including Rs 23.11 lakh towards Goods and Services Tax (GST), which the accused were supposed to pay, the official said, according to the PTI

The father-son duo allegedly only paid Rs 79,900 as GST and defaulted the rest of the payment, misappropriating Rs 22.38 lakh, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and a probe is underway, the official said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Man loses Rs 1.22 crore in Forex trading fraud

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of more than Rs 1.22 crore in a Forex (foreign exchange) trading fraud, police said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

Based on a complaint, the cyber police on Friday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act against five persons, senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam said, the PTI reported on Sunday.

The accused allegedly contacted the victim, a resident of Kharghar, and lured him to invest in Forex trading, promising him lucrative returns, he said.

The complainant made payments to the tune of Rs 1.22 crore between November 2023 and March 2024, the official said.

In January, the complainant found that he had Rs 2.54 crore, including profits, in his Forex trading account, but he was unable to withdraw the sum, he said.

The accused asked him to pay Rs 48 lakh towards taxes and Rs 17.85 lakh as currency conversion charges which he did, the official said.

However, despite making these payments, the complainant did not receive the money he invested and the profit he earned, he said.

No arrests have been made in the case and the police are probing the matter, the official said.

