A passerby saw the man's body; the deceased, estimated to be in his mid to late 40s, was found lying near the public toilet in Navi Mumbai's Nerul.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Man found dead with head injuries; murder case registered x 00:00

In Navi Mumbai's Nerul area, an unidentified man was discovered dead with head injuries near a public toilet, as confirmed by police on Sunday.

According to Senior Inspector Tanaji Bhagat, a passerby saw the body early Saturday morning. The deceased, estimated to be in his mid to late 40s, was found lying near the public toilet in Nerul, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the police transferred the body, which exhibited head injuries, to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

An initial police report has been filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The authorities are currently investigating to determine the identity of the victim, the news agency report further added.

In another incident, the Navi Mumbai police filed a fraud case against five persons after a man lost over Rs 1 crore. Reportedly, a 45-year-old man from Navi Mumbai he allegedly fell victim to a Forex trading scam, losing more than Rs 1.22 crore, as per police reports on Sunday.

Following a complaint, the cyber police registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant laws against five individuals, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam told PTI.

As per the report, the accused allegedly approached the victim, a Kharghar resident, enticing him with promises of high returns on Forex trading investments.

According to the complaint, the victim transferred funds amounting to Rs 1.22 crore between November 2023 and March 2024, the report added and further stated that in January, the victim discovered a balance of Rs 2.54 crore, including profits, in his Forex trading account. However, he faced difficulties withdrawing the funds.

The fraudsters demanded Rs 48 lakh for taxes and Rs 17.85 lakh for currency conversion charges, which the victim paid, the report added.

According to the report, despite the payments, the victim did not receive his initial investment or the promised profits.

No arrests have been made yet, and police are actively investigating the case, the report further stated.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated case, Mumbai Police is on a manhunt for two persons who opened fire outside actor Salman Khan's home in the Bandra area. According to the latest update, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the act.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!