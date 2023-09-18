Maharashtra: Father-son duo booked for fabricating land documents to cheat developer in Thane

Based on a complaint, an offence was registered against the two by the Thane Police in Maharashtra, an official said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra registered an offence against a man and his son for allegedly fabricating land documents and cheating a developer and the government, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, based on a complaint, an offence under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Chandraprakash Shukla and his son Jai, an official told the PTI.

According to the police, the father-son duo allegedly fabricated land records, cheated the government and developers and filed false cases in the past.

The extent of the fraud and the money involved is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 33-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has become the latest victim of the online task fraud and lost more than Rs 43 lakh to fraudsters who lured him under the pretext of earning big returns, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

The fraudsters contacted the man, a resident of Koparkhairane area, on Whatsapp and told him that he could earn good money if he completed a part-time job involving online tasks, an official told PTI.

"Hoping to earn good returns, the victim ended up paying Rs 43.45 lakh in different bank accounts but never received any remuneration," he told PTI quoting the First Information Report.

A case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made so far, reported PTI.

The "online task fraud" typically involves trapping victims by making them perform tasks like liking videos etc. and making small payments initially to win their trust. The victims were later lured to invest money to earn big returns, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons allegedly broke into a temple and decamped with Rs 10,000 in Navi Mumbai, police told PTI on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Ghansoli area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official told PTI.

Unidentified persons broke the lock of the temple and stole Rs 10,000 from the donation box, he said.

An offence under sections 454 (house-trespass or breaking), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the temple management, the official told PTI.

