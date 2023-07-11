Breaking News
Maharashtra: Forgery case against former teacher of Thane school, ex-headmistress and clerk

Updated on: 11 July,2023 12:48 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Following a complaint by the school management, a case was registered on Saturday against the former teacher, the ex-headmistress and the clerk, an official said

The Thane Police have registered a case against a former teacher of a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district, its ex-headmistress and a clerk for submission of alleged fabricated documents of the teacher, an official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.


The teacher, now aged 58, joined the school located in Kalyan area in Thane as an associate teacher in 1994 and submitted the required certificates to the institution at that time, as per the PTI.


As some members of the school management had a doubt about the teacher's qualification, they asked for her service records which, till her retirement, were not provided by the headmistress and a clerk at the school, the official from Kolsewadi police station said.


Later, when the management verified the certificates submitted by the teacher at the time of joining the school, they were found to be fake and fabricated, he said.

Following a complaint by the school management, a case was registered on Saturday against the former teacher, the ex-headmistress and the clerk under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, they added.

Meanwhile, in an another case, an offence has been registered against three people in Thane for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 1.4 crore.

According to the police official, three accused including a couple, who ran a firm dealing in contracts of power companies, had approached the victim to become 50 per cent shareholder in the business. The accused also promised profits to the victim.

"The victim invested Rs 1.4 crore in the company between 2018 and January 2023. He realised that he had been cheated when he did not get any returns on his investment and his money was not given back to him," a police official said.

According to the police, an offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been registered against the accused.

"No arrests have been made so far," the police official added.

(with PTI inputs)

