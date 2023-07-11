Maharashtra: 3 held for killing man after his motorbike brushes against their 2-wheeler in Palghar

The incident took place on a flyover in Nalasopara area on Sunday when the victim was going on the motorbike along with a friend, an official said

The Palghar Police have arrested three persons for allegedly beating to death a 20-year-old after his motorcycle brushed against their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on a flyover in Nalasopara area at around 4 pm on Sunday when the victim, Rohit Yadav, was going on the motorbike along with a friend, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav told reporters, according to the PTI.

A side mirror of the victim's vehicle accidentally brushed against the motorbike on which three persons were travelling, he said.

The three persons then stopped Yadav and had an argument with him. They allegedly beat up the duo following which Yadav died, the official said.

After the incident, the police registered a case against Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and launched a search for the accused.

A police probe team worked on various leads and arrested the three accused, all residents of Nallasopara, within eight hours of the incident, the official said.

Further probe was on into the case, the police said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch on Monday said that it has nabbed three people in connection with an acid attack case in Virar in Maharashtra on July 8.

According to the police, a 42-year-old Virar based LED light trader was allegedly attacked by two people on July 8 while he was riding his scooty.

The police said that the victim identified as Mobin Shaikh, a resident of Virar, was allegedly attacked with acid when he was riding his scooty to the market in the Makwana Complex area at around 10:00 p.m. on July 8.

The police said, two unidentified had individuals threw a plastic bag filled with acid, a highly flammable substance, towards him. The acid hit the back of the victim, causing severe injuries to his neck.

The incident was immediately reported, and a case was registered by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Following instructions from senior officials, the Crime Branch Unit-3 officials began investigations in the matter after a team of police officials led by Inspector Pramod Badak was formed, the police said.

The team of police officials undertook a thorough investigation based on technical analysis and information provided by an informant, an official said.

As a result of their efforts, three suspects were identified and detained for further interrogation. They were identified as Mastan Sheikh, Sanket Sharma, and Jayesh Tare.