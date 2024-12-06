The accused allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victim, and snatched Rs 1 lakh that he was carrying before dumping him on the road

A case has been registered against four persons at Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping an RTO agent and extorting money from him, police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The accused were absconding, said an official of Manpada police station.

According to the PTI, the accused allegedly gate-crashed into the 34-year-old victim's office on Haji Malang road in Kalyan on November 23, and asked him to go with them, claiming that they were policemen.

He was taken to Katani Naka near Koni village where they warned him not to operate as RTO agent, and said four cases were registered against him at Cuff Parade police station in Mumbai, the news agency reported.

The accused then allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to 'close' the cases, and snatched Rs 1 lakh that he was carrying before dumping him on the road, as per the PTI.

The complainant approached police only on Thursday.

The First Information Report was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 308(2) (extortion) , 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting for ransom) and 204 (personating a public servant).

Probe is underway, the police official said, without explaining the cause of delay in filing the complaint on the victim's part.

Nine persons booked for cheating job aspirants of Rs 74.4 lakh

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as nine persons, including four members of a family, were booked in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly cheating job aspirants of Rs 74.40 lakh, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The other five accused are believed to be railway personnel, among them a medical officer, the MFC police station official said.

"As per the complainant, Ballal, along with his wife and two children, took money from him between January and May this year but the promised job never materialised. Ballal also got the complainant to meet several persons, who the former claimed were railway officials helping to expedite the process," the official said, according to the PTI.

"He even provided the complainant a fake appointment letter and showed him fabricated emails. We believe the accused have taken Rs 74.4 lakh from the complainant and other job seekers in Roha in Raigad and other places. We are probing if those the complainant met are indeed railway officials or imposters," the official said.

A case of cheating, forgery and other offences has been registered but no arrest has been made, the official informed.

(with PTI inputs)