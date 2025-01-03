The towing van driver was arrested since he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, an official said

At least four persons were killed and three injured on Friday after a towing van rammed into their SUV on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day and the towing van driver was arrested since he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, the official added.

"A Scorpio on its way to Lonere with eight occupants halted at Mahad after the driver realised the fuel tank was empty. A speeding towing van rammed into the SUV, killing four persons on the spot, while three occupants sustained injuries and were admitted to the local rural hospital. One of the injured is in a critical condition, while the other two are out of danger," he said, as per the PTI.

"Prasad Natekar, Sameer Minde, Suryakant More, Sahil Shelar, all in the 25-30 age group, died on the spot. They are residents of Mahad. A case of causing death by negligence and other offences was registered against the towing van driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act provisions," the official informed, according to the PTI.

The accused's blood samples have been collected for alcohol tests, he added.

Taxi, tempo fall into creek as trailer hits parked vehicles in Mumbai; no injuries

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a black-and-yellow taxi and a tempo fell into a creek after a speeding trailer hit parked vehicles at Dharavi in central Mumbai on Friday morning, an official said, as per the PTI.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 4.45 am at T-junction when the trailer driver lost control over the wheel, he said.

The trailer crashed into at least six vehicles parked on the roadside. A few of them, including a tempo and a taxi, fell into the adjoining creek due to the impact.

The trailer also rolled down the creek's bank, with the driver's cabin touching the creek water, the official said.

Officials from the local police, Mahim traffic wing and fire brigade rushed to the spot, he said. The traffic police used a crane to pull out the vehicles from the creek.

The trailer driver has been taken into custody and a case is being registered at Shahu Nagar police station, the official said.

