A police official said that the Mumbai-Goa highway has been facing traffic congestion due to the extra rush of vehicles ahead of the New Year celebrations coupled with the ongoing road construction work, reported news agency PTI.

With a large number of people heading to Goa and Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district to celebrate the New Year, roads at Lonere, Mangaon and Indapur Poinad near Mumbai were hit by traffic jams on Monday, the official said, reported PTI.

Many roads have also been facing bottlenecks due to the ongoing construction work.

The Mumbai-Goa highway and local police were putting extra efforts to clear the traffic snarls, the official added.

Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists, check restrictions in south Mumbai

Ahead of the New Year 2025 celebrations in the city, Mumbai Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in south Mumbai.

The police issued a list of traffic restrictions in south Mumbai and said that certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 15.00 hrs. of 31st December, 2024 till 06:00 hrs. of 1st January, 2025.

In the traffic notification, the police said that in order to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and to ensure safety of the pedestrian during the New Year celebrations, certain traffic regulations were being implemented except for the emergency vehicles like the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Ambulances etc.

Traffic restrictions including no parking on some roads, road closures, as well as parking arrangements, for the New Year 2025 celebrations were being made.

There will be no parking facilities under the Colaba and Marine Drive Traffic Division, people are requested to use public transports specially train/local trains, the police said.

The police said that the Mumbai Coastal Road will remain open during 31/12/2024, 23.00 hrs. to 01/01/2025, time 23.00 hrs. for vehicular traffic.

(With inputs from PTI)