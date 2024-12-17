Ravindra Waikar emphasised several key infrastructure development needs, including repairing and renovating Konkan Railway stations, expanding Mumbai airport's runway, completing the Mumbai-Goa highway, and establishing comprehensive telecom network connectivity across Maharashtra's villages

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar. (Pic/X)

Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar from Mumbai North West presented a series of critical development demands during the Supplementary Demands for Grants discussion for 2024-2025 on Tuesday.

Waikar’s proposal focused on multiple aspects of infrastructure, community welfare, and security enhancement for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The MP emphasised several key infrastructure development needs, including repairing and renovating Konkan Railway stations, expanding Mumbai airport's runway, completing the Mumbai-Goa highway, and establishing comprehensive telecom network connectivity across Maharashtra's villages.

Additionally, he advocated for developing ports along the Konkan coast under the Sagarmala scheme.

Waikar's demands included providing grants to the Koli fishing community for construction purposes and requesting modern weapons for the Mumbai Police force.

The Shiv Sena MP also proposed establishing a special court in Mumbai and securing funding for maintaining both new and old hospitals in the city.

Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar calls for cancer research centre, hospital on the lines of AIIMS in suburbs

Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar, while addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, stressed on the need for the setting up a cancer hospital and research centre on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in suburban Mumbai.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai North West constituency said with the increase in the population of Mumbai, the number of cancer patients are also surging. This is adding to pressure on the existing hospitals, and leading to delay in treatment for patients.

"Effective measures should be taken to provide relief to patients and their relatives. Priority should be given to set up a hospital and a research centre on cancer on the lines of AIIMS in the suburbs of Mumbai," he said.

Waikar added that as Mumbai is the financial capital of India, people from all over the country visit the city seeking treatment for various diseases. "The population of Mumbai is increasing by the day. The number of cancer patients is increasing in the country. There are very few hospitals such as Tata Memorial that treat cancer patients but they inadequate. As a result, patients are suffering as they are unable to get timely treatment," he said, adding that the treatment in private hospitals is very expensive.

The winter session of the Parliament is currently in progress.