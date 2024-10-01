During his treatment at the Thane hospital on September 28, the accused allegedly flung a metal chair on another patient 28-year-old patient who was on an adjacent bed and injured him

The police on Tuesday said that a 42-year-old man, accused of attacking a woman constable at a police station, allegedly attacked another person after being taken to a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, Babasaheb Sonawane, had slashed his neck before going to Vitthalwadi police station on September 26, reported PTI.

At the police station, he allegedly attacked a woman constable with a blade, an official said.

Both the injured constable and accused were then rushed to a Thane hospital and a case was registered against the latter under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), reported PTI.

During his treatment at the Thane hospital on September 28, the accused allegedly flung a metal chair on another patient 28-year-old patient who was on an adjacent bed and injured him, the official from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said, reported PTI.

The patient, a shopkeeper, received injuries on his forehead, jaws and nose and also lost two teeth, he said, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered on Sunday in this connection against Sonawane under BNS section 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), the police said.

Woman, 5 kin booked for kidnapping her husband in Thane

Police have registered a case against a woman, her brother and four other relatives for allegedly kidnapping her estranged husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

When the 44-year-old victim stepped out of his house at Punjabi Colony in Ulhasnagar area for some purchases on June 20, the accused caught hold of him and asked why he was not increasing the compensation amount to Rs 15 to 20 lakh for a compromise with his estranged wife, reported PTI.

When the victim expressed his inability to meet their demands, they allegedly abducted him, took him to a dilapidated house and held him captive there till September 28, the official from Central police station in Ulhasnagar said, reported PTI.

Two persons were posted at the house to ensure the man did not escape and kept him under constant threat of death, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint on Saturday, an FIR has been registered against his wife, her brother and four other persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom) 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5)(common intention), the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)