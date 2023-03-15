Maharashtra: Man attacks girl with knife after she rejects his proposal

The accused, who knew the girl, proposed to her on Tuesday night while she was returning home.

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 25-year-old man allegedly attacked a girl with a knife in Dombivli area of the district after she rejected his proposal, police said on Wednesday.

Sagar Bhalekar, the accused, was absconding while the 18-year-old girl was undergoing treatment and her condition was stable, said an official of Manpada police station.

The accused, who knew the girl, proposed to her on Tuesday night while she was returning home.

Also read: Mumbai: Two bike-borne men gun down developer in Nerul

When she told him that she was not interested in him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed her throat.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon), the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.