Breaking News
Mumbai recorded 118 influenza cases in 2023, says BMC report
Uddhav says time for unity or country will see dictatorships post 2024 polls
Setback to Uddhav Thackeray as Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde camp
Maha: Two die of influenza; health machinery put on alert, says minister
Farmers, tribals marching towards Mumbai in support of demands enter Thane
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man attacks girl with knife after she rejects his proposal

Maharashtra: Man attacks girl with knife after she rejects his proposal

Updated on: 15 March,2023 10:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The accused, who knew the girl, proposed to her on Tuesday night while she was returning home.

Maharashtra: Man attacks girl with knife after she rejects his proposal

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 25-year-old man allegedly attacked a girl with a knife in Dombivli area of the district after she rejected his proposal, police said on Wednesday.


Sagar Bhalekar, the accused, was absconding while the 18-year-old girl was undergoing treatment and her condition was stable, said an official of Manpada police station.



The accused, who knew the girl, proposed to her on Tuesday night while she was returning home.


Also read: Mumbai: Two bike-borne men gun down developer in Nerul

When she told him that she was not interested in him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed her throat.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon), the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news maharashtra dombivli mumbai mumbai crime news MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK