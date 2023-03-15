Mumbai: Two bike-borne men gun down developer in Nerul

Nerul Police is in the process to register a murder case against unknown persons

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants gunned down a developer at Nerul in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15, at around 5pm.

The deceased has been identified as Saijibhai Patel who owns a real estate business in the city.

According to police, Patel was reaching to his white car parked in Sector 6, when he sat inside car, two attackers came on bike and fired 3 rounds on him and fled. Onlookers immediately informed Nerul Police who took him to nearby NMMC Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"According to information, the man sat Inside the car and within seconds attackers came and fired upon them and fled. We are trying to track them and find out their handlers," said DCP (Crime) Amit Kale.

