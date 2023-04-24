Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man booked for abetting employees suicide in Thane

Maharashtra: Man booked for abetting employee's suicide in Thane

Updated on: 24 April,2023 05:26 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of a furniture factory, an official from Khadakpada police station said

Maharashtra: Man booked for abetting employee's suicide in Thane

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Man booked for abetting employee's suicide in Thane
x
00:00

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his employee in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.


A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of a furniture factory, an official from Khadakpada police station said.



The deceased Kailas Ahire (48) had worked at the factory and the accused allegedly owed him Rs 62,000 in wages and had failed to pay him despite repeated reminders, he said.


Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace

Ahire hanged himself in his house on April 22, the official said.

According to the deceased man's son, his father had been in debt, as he had not been paid wages for 16 months, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK