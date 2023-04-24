A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of a furniture factory, an official from Khadakpada police station said

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man booked for abetting employee's suicide in Thane x 00:00

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his employee in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of a furniture factory, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

The deceased Kailas Ahire (48) had worked at the factory and the accused allegedly owed him Rs 62,000 in wages and had failed to pay him despite repeated reminders, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace

Ahire hanged himself in his house on April 22, the official said.

According to the deceased man's son, his father had been in debt, as he had not been paid wages for 16 months, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever