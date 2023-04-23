Mumbai Police nab man from Kandivali, seize drugs worth over Rs 36 lakh brought from Manali

According to the Mumbai Police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch had received a tip off that a man had been allegedly dealing in drugs that was brought in huge quantities from Manali. Accordingly, the Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell began to work on the information and formed a team to investigate the matter

Representational Pic

Mumbai Police on Sunday nabbed a 29-year-old man from Kandivali area of north Mumbai and seized drugs worth over Rs 36 lakh from him. The seized drugs, charas (hashish), were allegedly brought from Manali, Himachal Pradesh and were to be sold in the city, the police said.

According to the Mumbai Police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch had received a tip off that a man had been allegedly dealing in drugs that was brought in huge quantities from Manali. Accordingly, the Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell began to work on the information and formed a team to investigate the matter.

Mumbai Police said that while working on the information the officials found that the man was a resident of Charkop in Kandivali and lived in a flat in Charkop village. The officials laid a tap and nabbed him. Following his detention, the police officials conducted searches and seized charas weighing around 1.230 kg of drugs valuing Rs 39.90 lakh in the market.

"An FIR under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the culprit and he was placed under arrest," an official said.

The police said, during interrogations, the suspect told the police officials that he had sourced the drugs from Himachal Pradesh's Manali. He told the police that in Mumbai, the drugs from Manali has huge demand and hence he was allegedly dealing in it.

The Mumbai Police have been extensively conducting drug seizures in the city and taking action against drug peddlers and drug dealers in the city.

Mumbai Police had last week said that it destroyed a huge quantity of drugs that was seized during different operations in the city.

Mumbai Police had on april 18 said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police destroyed the drugs valuing around Rs 12 crore. The drugs were destroyed at a waste management unit in Raigad area.

The drugs that were destroyed had been seized in 201 cases of NDPS cases in the city.

The drugs that were destroyed by the officials included huge quantities of cocaine, heroin, mephedrone, charas, ganja and other banned narcotics substances, the police said.

The disposal of the seized drugs was carried out in the presence of the officials from Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell at the waste management facility located in Taloja area of Raigad district.