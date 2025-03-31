A man from Ulhasnagar has been detained for allegedly sharing an objectionable WhatsApp status with a picture near Aurangzeb’s tomb, prompting police action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. (Pics/PTI)

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man detained for offensive social media post near Aurangzeb’s tomb x 00:00

A man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been detained by the police for allegedly posting offensive comments along with a purported picture of himself near Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official confirmed on Monday.

According to PTI, the accused is a resident of Samata Nagar in Ulhasnagar township. The case came to light after a teacher lodged a complaint against him at the Ulhasnagar police station. The complainant informed the police that the accused had shared a WhatsApp status featuring an image of himself standing near Aurangzeb’s tomb, accompanied by allegedly objectionable remarks.

As per PTI reports, the complaint led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been booked under Section 196(1), which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language and engaging in acts that disturb communal harmony. Additionally, he has been charged under Section 299, which penalises deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion or religious beliefs.

Following the registration of the FIR, the police acted swiftly and detained the accused for questioning. A senior officer from the Hill Line police station confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the intent behind the post and whether it was meant to incite communal disharmony. PTI reports that officials are also examining the accused’s social media activity to determine if there is any history of similar posts.

Aurangzeb is remembered in Maharashtra for his battles with the Marathas, who resisted his expansionist ambitions. Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji, was captured, tortured, and executed on his orders.

In the memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the VHP stated that Aurangzeb had killed two sons of Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh because they refused to convert, tortured and killed Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and demolished temples in Kashi, Mathura, Somnath, the PTI reported. "Any memorial of Aurangzeb is a symbol of pain and slavery, so the grave should be demolished completely," it said. In case of government inaction, the VHP warned that it would march to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and demolish the grave. The right-wing organisation held similar agitations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and suburban areas of Mumbai. (With inputs from PTI)