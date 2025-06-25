The dead body is believed to be that of an unidentified male, around 35-year-old, was found at a construction site, an official said, adding that the local police along with the civic officials rushed to the spot for primary investigations and shifting the dead body for a post-mortam

The Wagle Estate police in Maharashtra's Thane has launched investigations into the matter. Pic/RDMC

Listen to this article Man found dead in construction pit in Maharashtra's Thane, cops launch probe x 00:00

A man, aged around 35-year-old, was found dead at a construction pit filled with water in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday following which the cops have launched probe, officials said.

According to the officials, on June 25, at around 1:46 pm, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received information about a dead body floating in a pit at a construction site on road number 16 in Wagle Estate in Thane West.

"The dead body is believed to be that of an unidentified male, around 35-year-old, was found at a construction site," an official said, adding that the local police along with the civic officials rushed to the spot for primary investigations and shifting the dead body for a post-mortam.

The RDMC said that officers from Wagle Police Station, fire brigade personnel with one fire engine, disaster management staff with one pickup vehicle, and a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) hearse were sent to the spot and with the help of the fire brigade and disaster management team, the body was recovered from the pit and handed over to the Wagle Estate police for further investigations into the matter.

"The dead body was later shifted to the District Government Hospital in Thane for further legal procedures," the official said.

Fire breaks out in Thane hospital's ICU

A fire broke out in the ICU ward of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday morning.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell, the fire broke out at the Vrindavan Hospital, near Devashree Garden, R.W. Sawant Compound, at Thane (West). However, there were no casualties, and serious injuries have not been reported.

It said that the fire at the Vrindavan Hospital broke out at around 10:37 am on June 25. As soon as the fire broke out, hospital staff immediately informed Station Officer Dinesh Patil.

The fire originated from a ventilator machine in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. At the time of the incident, the hospital had six patients. Five patients were in the general ward, and one was admitted to the ICU. A 66-year-old patient was immediately shifted to a safe location following the outbreak of the fire, officials said.

As soon as the authorities were alerted about the incident, all of them rushed to the spot. As per the information received by the RDMC, local fire personnel, MSEDCL employees, and Disaster Management Cell employees reached the spot along with a pickup vehicle, a fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle.