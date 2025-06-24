The supervisor had the duty of assigning shifts to security guards. He purportedly solicited Rs 1,000 as a bribe in exchange for assigning the preferred 'first shift' duty to the complainant at a civic-operated school in the area, as stated by the ACB in a press release

A case has been registered by the Vartak Nagar police against the accused, the anti-graft agency said. Representational Pic

Listen to this article Thane: Security guards' supervisor held for taking bribe x 00:00

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has detained a government-appointed supervisor on suspicion of accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a security guard in Thane city, Maharashtra, according to the ACB on Tuesday.

The individual in question was employed with the Security Guards Board for the districts of Brihanmumbai and Thane, which is responsible for deploying security personnel at various government institutions, reported news agency PTI.

The supervisor had the duty of assigning shifts to security guards. He purportedly solicited Rs 1,000 as a bribe in exchange for assigning the preferred 'first shift' duty to the complainant at a civic-operated school in the area, as stated by the ACB in a press release.

The security guard complained to the ACB on June 20.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the accused while he accepted Rs 1,000 from the complainant at a school location in Vartak Nagar here on Monday, it said, reported news agency PTI.

A case has been registered by the Vartak Nagar police against the accused, the anti-graft agency said.

ACB nabs two Thane teachers for demanding Rs 60,000 bribe over service documents

Earlier in May, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took action against two educators in Maharashtra’s Thane district after they were allegedly caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in exchange for official documents, according to PTI.

The individuals involved were identified as Shahajan Mohammadali Moulana, a teacher, and Ziaur Rahman Mazharulhaq Ansari, the headmaster of Rais High School and Junior College in Bhiwandi, as per PTI reports.

The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by a former employee of the institution who required a copy of his service book. The document was expected to carry details of the necessary pay commission notings and official stamps, essential for service verification and related procedures.

According to Inspector Anupama Khare of the ACB's Thane unit, the complainant first approached the school authorities in March. It was at this point that the accused allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to provide the document. However, the demand was later increased to Rs 60,000. The justification provided by the accused, as reported by the ACB, was that the increased amount would cover clerical duties, typing, and stamping charges.

(With PTI inputs)